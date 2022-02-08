Tue, 08 Feb, 2022 - 07:54

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

There's continuing coverage of the Government's plans to tackle the rising cost of living.
A Defence Forces' gathering during lockdown, the findings of a report into motor insurance and ongoing considerations to tackle the cost of living are among Tuesday's top stories.

The Irish Times reports Minister for Defence Simon Coveney has ordered an extremal review to be carried out into a gather at McKee Barracks in Dublin during a time when Covid-19 restrictions limited outdoor gatherings to 15 people.

The Irish Examiner reports: 'Consumers face further price hikes', warning the cost of petrol, diesel and groceries have all spiralled, while interest rates are expected to increase by the end of the year. The findings come as the Government is continuing to work on measures to address the rising cost of living, with an announcement expected later this week.

The Echo leads with a report on the approval of compulsory acquisition orders for four prominent buildings on Cork's North Main Street.

The Irish Daily Mail reads: 'Families spending less on shopping', adding they are "ditching branded goods and spending less to counter soaring inflation".

The Irish Sun leads with a story on West Ham soccer player Kurt Zouma, who has been widely condemned for a video in which the 27-year-old is seen dropping, kicking and slapping a cat.

Finally, the Irish Daily Star reports Ireland is in the running to host Euro 2028 matches as part of a joint-bid with the UK.

In Britain, pressure mounting on British prime minister Boris Johnson over an accusation against UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, his attempts to dampen leadership spill rumours and a warning to Russia are splashed across the front pages.

The i, Metro, The Independent and The Guardian all lead with Mr Starmer’s run-in with an angry mob repeating Mr Johnson’s linking of the opposition leader to Jimmy Saville.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express splashes comments from Mr Johnson that he and British chancellor Rishi Sunak are “united”, while The Times gives top spot to the prime minister’s latest warning to Russia.

Waiting times for the NHS will get worse before they get better, according to Britain's health minister Edward Argar in the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Telegraph reports six North Sea oil and gas fields are expected to be approved this year in a “push back” against net-zero goals.

Draft internet laws will stop children accessing pornography sites, reports the Daily Mail.

The Sun says West Ham’s Kurt Zouma may be prosecuted for animal abuse.

The Financial Times reports borrowing costs for the Greek and Italian governments are rising due to expectations the European Central Bank will raise interest rates.

And the Daily Star says an extra hour in bed may help readers lose weight.

