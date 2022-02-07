Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 22:08

Teenage girl attacked while walking alone in Co Cork town

Gardaí are investigating after the 16-year-old girl was assaulted in Fermoy this afternoon
Teenage girl attacked while walking alone in Co Cork town

Olivia Kelleher

Gardaí are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was attacked while walking alone in the Fermoy area on Monday.

The teenager was approached and assaulted by two youths as she was out walking in the Cork town this afternoon.

It is understood that a number of other young people intervened when they heard the young woman screaming, and the assailants fled the scene by foot.

One of the teenagers who went to the assistance of the girl sustained a minor injury in the incident, requiring stitches in hospital.

The teenage girl, who lives locally, did not sustain serious injuries in the incident. However, she was left badly shaken by the assault.

CCTV is being examined in the town in a bid to trace the youths responsible for the assault. The incident occurred a short distance from the town centre.

Members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have any information on it are asked to contact gardaí in Fermoy on 025 82100 or at any Garda station.

More in this section

Survivors speak out to reveal ‘true domestic abuse crisis in Ireland’ Survivors speak out to reveal ‘true domestic abuse crisis in Ireland’
New Vikings show shot in Ireland coming to Netflix this month New Vikings show shot in Ireland coming to Netflix this month
Man jailed for seven years after raping woman at a house party Man jailed for seven years after raping woman at a house party
Several children mistakenly given adult Covid vaccine dose

Several children mistakenly given adult Covid vaccine dose

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more