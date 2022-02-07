Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 19:49

Man arrested in relation to death of Covid patient who left hospital

Doctors were filmed pleading with 68-year-old Joe McCarron not to leave hospital
Man arrested in relation to death of Covid patient who left hospital

Stephen Maguire

Anti-vaccination activist Antonio Mureddu has been arrested by gardaí in Co Donegal.

It is understood the arrest relates to an incident at Letterkenny University Hospital when a seriously ill Covid-19 patient was assisted in leaving the hospital on September 14th last.

The man, 68-year-old Joe McCarron, died a couple of days later in the hospital after he had been returned there by his family.

A video of the incident shows Mr Mureddu telling doctors and security officers that he is helping Mr McCarron to leave the hospital.

Doctors are filmed pleading with Mr McCarron not to leave hospital advising him that he is very ill with Covid.

Mr Mureddu appeared on Monday at Letterkenny District Court where he was facing road traffic charges.

However, directly after the brief appearance the 44-year-old, an Italian national, was arrested by gardaí within the lobby of the court.

Having been approached by a number of both uniformed and plain-clothes gardaí, he was taken away for questioning at Letterkenny Garda station.

Mr Mureddu, with an address at Main Street, Headford, Co Galway, was read his rights by Detective Garda Frank McDaid and escorted away in a Garda vehicle.

A spokesperson for the Garda Press Office subsequently confirmed a man was arrested at Letterkenny District Court earlier today.

“We can confirm that gardaí in Letterkenny conducted an arrest this afternoon at Letterkenny District Court. Investigations are ongoing.”

More in this section

Survivors speak out to reveal ‘true domestic abuse crisis in Ireland’ Survivors speak out to reveal ‘true domestic abuse crisis in Ireland’
New Vikings show shot in Ireland coming to Netflix this month New Vikings show shot in Ireland coming to Netflix this month
Man jailed for seven years after raping woman at a house party Man jailed for seven years after raping woman at a house party
Lisa Smith told gardaí prosecution witness was a ‘selfish jihadi’

Lisa Smith told gardaí prosecution witness was a ‘selfish jihadi’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more