Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 17:46

New Vikings show shot in Ireland coming to Netflix this month

Kenneth Fox

The Netflix show Vikings: Valhalla which was shot in Ireland, is coming to the streaming service later this month.

The series is created by Michael Hirst and is a sequel to the original Vikings series which aired on the History channel in 2013 and ran for six seasons.

Similar to the original series, much of Vikings: Valhalla was shot in Co Wicklow at Ashford Studios. The new series will premiere later this month on February 25th.

The show stars the likes of Sam Corlett (Leif Eriksson), Frida Gustavsson (Freydis Eriksdotter), Leo Suter (Harald Sigurdsson), Bradley Freegard (King Canute), Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Olaf Haraldsson) and Caroline Henderson (Jarl Haakon),

Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived

The legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point, the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs,

These three Vikings begin a journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.

You can watch the trailer for the new Netflix series down below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yi4YnwFT7Gk

