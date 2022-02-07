Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 13:27

Macra na Feirme set to plant 15,000 trees across the country

The joint initiative by Macra na Feirme and Trees on the Land will see people from several regions across the country sowing trees in their locality. 
Macra na Feirme is set to plant 15,000 trees across the country in the coming weeks.

The organisation, which is made up of 10,000 young people from rural Ireland, has said it is aiming to enhance biodiversity by providing a habitat for wildlife and sequester carbon.

Macra na Feirme national president John Keane stressed the importance of political leaders addressing the issue of climate change.

“As young people, we are concerned about the future of our environment, in Ireland, we are lucky to live in the climate we do, we are fortunate to come from a country with the sustainability credentials that our agriculture sector has, in particular, which needs to be protected and enhanced,” Mr Keane said.

“The trees planted by our members will be growing for years to come, we as young people are concerned about our environment and future.

“We need political leaders across the globe to make changes that are connected through science and best practice.

“The global community must address the issue of climate change with policies that make sense and allow countries with sustainable advantages to produce goods from the most sustainable regions,” concluded Keane.

