Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 09:57

Large number of prisoners asking to remain in cells for 23 hours a day

One in seven prisoners have requested to be locked up in their cell for up to 23 hours a day amid worsening conditions in Irish prisons, a new report has found. 
Large number of prisoners asking to remain in cells for 23 hours a day

James Cox

One in seven prisoners have requested to be locked up in their cell for up to 23 hours a day amid worsening conditions in Irish prisons, a new report has found.

This compares to one in nine inmates four years ago.

The Irish Penal Reform Trust (IPRT) said the extent to which prisoners have requested a ‘restricted regime’ is a result of dangerous conditions in prison.

A 'restricted regime' means prisoners remaining in their cell from 19 up to 23 hours a day.

An average of 513 people requested, and were granted, protection every day in 2021, representing 14 per cent of the total daily population.

This is up from an average of 425 inmates per day in 2017, which was 11 per cent of the total daily population.

IPRT reported that, over the last five years, too many people have continued to be sentenced to short terms of imprisonment rather than being diverted to alternative sanctions in the community.

"The lack of any publicly-available data that might help explain why the courts are choosing not to use alternative sanctions is a particular concern for IPRT," the report stated.

Prison population

Molly Joyce, IPRT deputy director, said: "It is clear that Ireland is still nowhere near the PIPS target, established in 2017, of reducing the prison population to 50 per 100,000. Indeed, the data available to us worryingly demonstrates that imprisonment has prevailed as a default response to less-serious offending. While there has been some progress in reducing prison numbers in reaction to the Covid crisis, overall, the slow progress over the last five years has demonstrated that more needs to be done to ensure prison is being used as a sanction of last resort.”

The organisation has called on the Department of Justice to review the Criminal Justice (Community Service) (Amendment) Act 2011, "particularly as this relates to the use of short custodial sentences".

“The high number of people continually being sentenced to short terms of imprisonment, and the lack of information as to why this is happening, acts as a huge barrier to achieving the long-term goal of reduced prison numbers,” said Ms Joyce.

The report noted the limited out-of-cell time for a large number of prisoners is of particular concern due to the impact on people's mental health.

 

More in this section

Motorcyclist (50s) fatally injured in Cork road collision Motorcyclist (50s) fatally injured in Cork road collision
Gardaí renew appeal after man (73) left on life support after burglary Gardaí renew appeal after man (73) left on life support after burglary
Northern Ireland Protocol benefits not being recognised - Taoiseach Northern Ireland Protocol benefits not being recognised - Taoiseach
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more