Family call for cold case review into Amy Fitzpatrick disappearance

James Cox

There are new calls for a cold case review into the disappearance of a Dublin teenager in Spain 14 years ago.

Today would be Amy Fitzpatrick's 30th birthday, which will be marked with a service this evening.

The 15-year-old vanished on the Costa del Sol on New Year's Day in 2008 - with no trace of her since then.

Her aunt, Christine Kenny, is calling on the Irish authorities to take fresh action.

Ms Kenny told Newstalk: "To look into the case, to review it, to let a cold case come in and how we can get some light on what's going on. At the end of the day she is an Irish citizen, and she is entitled to be fought for. People don't understand the fact she was only a child, she was only 15, her father is heartbroken."