Mon, 07 Feb, 2022 - 07:53

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Monday's front pages.
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Monday's front pages are dominated by fears over the impact of inflation.

The Irish Times leads with a story on grants of more than €25,000 to be offered to individual householders to help pay for deep retrofits of their homes.

The Irish Examiner reports that only a fraction of child sex abuse images reported are investigated by gardaí. A story on a one-off payment of €100 to help low income families with the cost of inflation also makes the front page.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on blackspots for hospital waiting lists, while a story on transport and health being identified as important to curb rising costs also makes the front page.

Inflation will see the return of a 'Rip-off Republic', the Irish Daily Mail reports.

The Echo leads with a story on con artists using kittens in a fraud scheme.

The Irish Sun leads on the aggravated burglary that has left 73-year-old Thomas Niland on life support in hospital, gardai in Sligo have renewed their appeal for information on the incident as they search for the attackers.

More in this section

TikTokers describe trolling and misinformation working on Covid campaign TikTokers describe trolling and misinformation working on Covid campaign
Northern Ireland Protocol benefits not being recognised - Taoiseach Northern Ireland Protocol benefits not being recognised - Taoiseach
Motorcyclist (50s) fatally injured in Cork road collision Motorcyclist (50s) fatally injured in Cork road collision
Gardaí renew appeal after man (73) left on life support after burglary

Gardaí renew appeal after man (73) left on life support after burglary

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more