What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Monday's front pages are dominated by fears over the impact of inflation.

The Irish Times leads with a story on grants of more than €25,000 to be offered to individual householders to help pay for deep retrofits of their homes.

The Irish Examiner reports that only a fraction of child sex abuse images reported are investigated by gardaí. A story on a one-off payment of €100 to help low income families with the cost of inflation also makes the front page.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on blackspots for hospital waiting lists, while a story on transport and health being identified as important to curb rising costs also makes the front page.

Inflation will see the return of a 'Rip-off Republic', the Irish Daily Mail reports.

The Echo leads with a story on con artists using kittens in a fraud scheme.

The Irish Sun leads on the aggravated burglary that has left 73-year-old Thomas Niland on life support in hospital, gardai in Sligo have renewed their appeal for information on the incident as they search for the attackers.