Man remanded in custody charged with possession of drugs worth almost €600,000

Anne Lucey

A 49-year-old man has appeared at a special sitting of Listowel District Court on allegations that he had almost €600,000 worth of drugs in his possession when stopped for speeding on the M8 near Mitchelstown on February 4th.

Jeffrey Smith was on his way from Dublin to Cork city with the drugs, the court heard.

Judge David Waters declined jurisdiction after being told the estimated value of the drugs and also refused to grant bail.

The accused was arrested and charged at Fermoy Garda station on February 5th and made no reply to the four charges, Garda Peter O’Loughlin said.

Mr Smith, of Donomore Avenue, Killinarden, Tallaght, Dublin is charged with possession of a controlled drug for sale or supply at Kilshanny, Mitchelstown, Co Cork on February 4th, 2022. He is also charged with dangerous driving and driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Inspector John Ryan told Judge Waters that instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) were awaited. The State is objecting to bail on a number of grounds, Insp Ryan said.

Gda O’Loughlin said the accused was stopped on the M8 motorway for speeding, travelling at 154km/hr in a 120km/hr zone. There was a strong smell of cannabis in the vehicle and the accused admitted he had taken cocaine for which he tested positive, he added.

Discovery

In the back of the car were black bin liners containing 19kg of cannabis, with a street value of around €380,000. There was also 3kg of suspected cocaine worth €210,000 in three blocks, as well as a mixing agent, Gda O'Loughling told the court

He added the accused was on his way to Cork city to meet with persons to take possession of the drugs.

Arguing for bail, solicitor for Mr Smith, Padraig O’Connell, said there was no evidence his client was a flight risk, adding he is willing to observe a curfew.

Judge Waters refused to grant bail due to the large quantity of drugs in question and considering Mr Smith's previous conviction, for which he is currently on bail.

The judge remanded Mr Smith in custody to appear again, via video link, at Mallow District Court on February 8th.