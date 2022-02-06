Sun, 06 Feb, 2022 - 12:04

Two Gardaí in hospital after driver crashes into patrol car

The injured Gardaí were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda after the crash in the early hours of Sunday morning.
By James Ward, PA

A man has been arrested on charges of dangerous driving after a collision with a patrol car during a pursuit left two Gardí in hospital.

The injured Gardaí were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda after the crash in the early hours of Sunday morning in Dundalk.

Three passengers in the other vehicle, a man and two women, were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

A man in his 20s was arrested and brought to Dundalk Garda station.

The incident unfolded at 4am on Sunday when Gardaí encountered a vehicle driving erratically.

The driver allegedly failed to stop when instructed to do so and a pursuit ensued, ending shortly before 4.30am when the vehicle crashed into a patrol car at the Redcow roundabout.

Gardaí are appealing to any member of the public who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

They have asked for anyone who was travelling in the Park Street, Demesne and Redcow Roundabout areas of Dundalk at the time may have dash-cam footage to make this available

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

