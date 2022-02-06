Sun, 06 Feb, 2022 - 10:07

Man (60s) killed in road traffic collision in Co Kildare

The collision, which involved two vans, happened shortly after 2am on the N4, Moyvalley.
A man has died following a fatal road traffic collision in Co Kildare on Sunday morning.

The collision, which involved two vans, happened shortly after 2am on the N4, Moyvalley.

A man, who was the driver of one of the vans and aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Gardaí, his body was taken to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital.

A second man, aged in his 30s, was brought to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown to be treated for his injuries which are understood to be non-life threatening. He was a passenger in the second van involved in the collision.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination with local diversions currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

