Sun, 06 Feb, 2022 - 08:23

Man due in court after Gardaí seize drugs worth €590,000

According to Gardaí, the drugs were found during a stop and search of a vehicle in Michelstown, Co Cork.
A man is due to appear in court on Sunday morning after Gardaí seized €590,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine on Friday.

According to Gardaí, the drugs were found during a stop and search of a vehicle in Michelstown, Co Cork.

The search of the vehicle uncovered an estimated €380,000 of cannabis and €210,000 of cocaine.

A man, aged in his 40s, was subsequently arrested. He was taken to Fermoy Garda station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The man is now due to appear before a special sitting of Listowel District Court on Sunday afternoon.

