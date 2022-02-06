What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Sunday's front pages focus on the cost-of-living and further developments relating to the Golfgate saga.

The Sunday Times reports that the Government will consider making a one-off bonus payment of between €65 and €100 to low-income families and older people, in order to reduce the cost of living for vulnerable households.

The cost-of-living concerns have surpassed the housing crisis as the number one issue for voters, according to the Sunday Independent.

Elsewhere, the Business Post leads with a new Bill which may create further legal costs for those who take insurers to court.

The Irish Daily Mail on Sunday reports that the Oireachtas golf society is preparing to tee off once again despite the Ceann Comhairle having publicly called for it to disband.

Meanwhile, the Irish Sunday Mirror reports that a man who sexually assaulted an 85-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl is set to leave prison.

Judges on Dancing with the Stars have been told to tame their comments about the contestants, according to The Irish Sun on Sunday.

In Britain, the papers on Sunday are led by Queen Elizabeth marking her historic platinum jubilee.

The Mail on Sunday, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People report the queen has used her platinum jubilee message to the nation to back the Duchess of Cornwall as queen Camilla.

The Sunday Telegraph says Charles and Camilla are believed to be “honoured and touched” by the queen’s words.

The queen could “quit within a year” after passing 70 years on the throne, according to the Daily Star.

Elsewhere, The Observer reports Tory loyalist Charles Walker has warned Boris Johnson’s removal is “inevitable” in the wake of the partygate scandal.

The Independent says Tory rebels fear submitting letters of no confidence too soon could see the prime minister remain in power for at least another year.

A “bullish” Boris Johnson has made a deal with backbench MPs in an effort to secure their support for his leadership, according to the Sunday Express.

And the Sunday Times reports teachers at “dozens” of private schools boosted the grades of A-level pupils amid Covid.