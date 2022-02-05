U2 frontman Bono releases song dedicated to Charlie Bird

U2 frontman Bono has released a song dedicated to Charlie Bird to help raised awareness of the ‘Climb With Charlie’ campaign.

Bird, who was diagnosed motor neurone disease last year, launched the inaugural ‘Climb with Charlie’ fundraiser in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta, Ireland’s national suicide prevention charity.

The song released by Bono to support the fundraiser is called ‘Crazy Mountain’. It is a new mix of the song ‘I’ll Go Crazy If I Don’t Go Crazy Tonight’ from U2’s fifth studio album No Line On The Horizon (2009).

The song can be heard on all 'Climb With Charlie' social media channels.

Thank you Bono for this lovely gesture. This is for everyone who has a Terminal illness or who are struggling with their own mountains to climb everyday. I got a little emotional listening to this song but in a way they were tears of happiness. Take care everyone. pic.twitter.com/d58wEdmgAT — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) February 4, 2022

Commenting on the song, Charlie Bird said: "This is an outstanding gesture. I am overjoyed and could not believe the message that I received from Bono.

"He has been hugely supportive of the 'Climb With Charlie' campaign, which aims to raise funds for two amazing charities, the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.

"I want to encourage everyone to log on to www.climbwithcharlie.ie and donate what they can or set up their own fundraisers to climb in their local area, be it climbing a set of stairs or a short walk around the house, around a local park, a walk to the beach.

"Whatever you are able to do. 'Climb With Charlie' is a nationwide initiative to recognize the huge physical and emotional mountains so many of us have to climb in our daily lives."

Bird is set to climb Croagh Patrick on April 2nd, along with cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan.