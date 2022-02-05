Gardaí seize €220,000 of cocaine and tablets in Dublin

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí have seized a large quantity of suspected drugs in Dublin.

As part of ongoing investigations into the local sale and distribution of drugs, Gardaí from Blanchardstown searched a premises in the Mountview area of Dublin 15 shortly after 4pm on Friday.

During the course of the search, cocaine and tablets worth an estimated €220,000 were seized.

Two men have since been arrested and are being held at Blanchardstown Garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.

The pair can be held for up to seven days.