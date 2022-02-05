Sat, 05 Feb, 2022 - 11:38

Two arrested following seizure of €374,000 in cash by Gardaí in Co Dublin

The seizure was made when two vehicles were stopped in the Holywell area of Swords, Co Dublin.
Danielle Walsh Ronan

Two men have been arrested following the seizure of €374,000 in cash by Gardaí in Co Dublin on Friday.

According to Gardaí, the seizure was made as part of ongoing intelligence led investigations targeting serious and organised crime in the Dublin Region.

Two men, aged 38 and 27 were arrested on suspicion of facilitating/enhancing the ability of an organised crime group to commit a serious offence.

Both men were brought to Coolock Garda Station where they currently remain.

Follow-up searches were conducted in the Swords and Clondalkin areas, as Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.

