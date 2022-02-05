Man due in court after Gardaí seize €100,000 worth of suspected cannabis in Co Galway

A man is due in court on Saturday after Gardaí seized €100,000 worth of suspected cannabis in Co Galway.

On Friday, Gardaí found cannabis worth €40,000 during a search of a vehicle in the Rahoon area of Galway City.

Gardaí then found a further €60,000 worth of suspected cannabis in a follow-up search of a property in the city.

Two men aged in their 20s were arrested in connection with the seizures and detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act at the North Western Regional HQ, Galway.

One of the men has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The second man has been charged and is due to appear before Galway District Court on Saturday.