Sat, 05 Feb, 2022 - 09:51

Man due in court after Gardaí seize €100,000 worth of suspected cannabis in Co Galway

The seizure was made as part of Operation Tara.
Man due in court after Gardaí seize €100,000 worth of suspected cannabis in Co Galway

A man is due in court on Saturday after Gardaí seized €100,000 worth of suspected cannabis in Co Galway.

On Friday, Gardaí found cannabis worth €40,000 during a search of a vehicle in the Rahoon area of Galway City.

Gardaí then found a further €60,000 worth of suspected cannabis in a follow-up search of a property in the city.

Two men aged in their 20s were arrested in connection with the seizures and detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act at the North Western Regional HQ, Galway.

One of the men has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The second man has been charged and is due to appear before Galway District Court on Saturday.

 

More in this section

Deceased driver's estate liable for woman's PTSD after she saw partially decapitated body Deceased driver's estate liable for woman's PTSD after she saw partially decapitated body
Covid: Ireland logs 12,336 further cases on Friday Covid: Ireland logs 12,336 further cases on Friday
Taoiseach rules out ‘mini-budget’ but says measures coming to tackle cost of living Taoiseach rules out ‘mini-budget’ but says measures coming to tackle cost of living
Golfgate: Doors open for Dara Calleary and Seán O’Rourke to return to politics and RTÉ

Golfgate: Doors open for Dara Calleary and Seán O’Rourke to return to politics and RTÉ

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more