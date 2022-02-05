Sat, 05 Feb, 2022 - 09:05

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

Saturday's front pages focus on the cost-of-living, Golfgate, and Jeffery Donaldson's decision to remove Paul Givan as First Minister in Northern Ireland.
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Saturday's front pages focus on the cost-of-living, Golfgate, and Jeffery Donaldson's decision to remove Paul Givan as First Minister in Northern Ireland.

The Irish Times leads with a report that a cost-of-living package set to be introduced by the Government may target less-well-off households.

IT front page 050222

The Irish Examiner reports that a proposal to build an elective hospital in Limerick through a partnership with UL Hospitals Group and private health provider UPMC is being actively considered.

The Irish Independent says that the cost-of-living in Ireland is higher than most European countries.

Independent front page 050222

The Irish Daily Mail leads with efforts by RTÉ and Taoiseach Micheál Martin to extend an olive branch to those who lost positions over Golfgate.

Meanwhile, the Irish Daily Mirror reports that a former Celtic footballer is due in court in relation to an alleged sexual assault incident.

Mirror front page 050222

Ronan Keating is refusing to pay his cleaner €600 following a row over the standard of cleaning at their mansion, according to The Irish Sun.

Elsewhere, the Belfast Telegraph leads with comments from the DUP leader Jeffery Donaldson that grassroots unionists will back him at election time.

Meanwhile, in Britain, the papers on Saturday are led by pressure increasing on Boris Johnson in the wake of yet another partygate leak.

The Daily Mirror reports a photograph has been handed to the police showing Boris Johnson holding a beer during an alleged restriction-busting No 10 gathering.

The Guardian, The Independent and i weekend all say the British Prime Minister is becoming increasingly isolated as The Times reports on a “civil war” brewing in cabinet.

 

And The Daily Telegraph says British Gas has apologised to customers over failures in fixing and servicing broken boilers.

More in this section

Judge suspends Poots’ order to end Irish Sea border checks Judge suspends Poots’ order to end Irish Sea border checks
Deceased driver's estate liable for woman's PTSD after she saw partially decapitated body Deceased driver's estate liable for woman's PTSD after she saw partially decapitated body
Golfgate: Doors open for Dara Calleary and Seán O’Rourke to return to politics and RTÉ Golfgate: Doors open for Dara Calleary and Seán O’Rourke to return to politics and RTÉ
Taoiseach rules out ‘mini-budget’ but says measures coming to tackle cost of living

Taoiseach rules out ‘mini-budget’ but says measures coming to tackle cost of living

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more