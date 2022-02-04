Man in 20s dies in Westmeath collision while others in serious condition

A man aged in his 20s has died in a road traffic collision in Co Westmeath this morning, while several others are in hospital in a serious condition.

The two-vehicle collision, involving a car and an SUV, occurred at approximately 9.20am on Friday on the N4 at Ballinafid.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision and the man aged in his 20s, a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead. His body has been removed to the mortuary at Mullingar Hospital.

The driver and a second passenger in the car, both male and also aged their 20s, were meanwhile taken to hospital.

The passenger was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital, where his condition is understood to be serious. The driver was taken to Mullingar Hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The driver and only person in the SUV, a man in his 60s, was taken to Tullamore Hospital with serious injuries.

Garda forensic collision investigators attended the scene and conducted an examination, and the road where the collision occurred is now open.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage, including dash cam, are asked to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda station 044 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.