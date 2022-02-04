British, French and US forces meet off Irish coast to monitor Russian activity

Digital Desk Staff

British, French, and US forces converged to monitor the start of what's believed to be a five-day Russian navy exercise.

As the Irish Examiner reports, the Irish Naval Service also had ships monitoring the Russian exercise, bolstered by aerial surveillance supplied by the Air Corps.

The Russians were originally supposed to conduct their exercise around 240km south-west coast, in an area within our Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

However, they changed their minds last week after much furore from politicians and local fishermen.

The latter was seriously concerned that missile-firing exercises would kill off more of their ever-depleting fish stocks in the region.

Some military experts believe the proposed deployment within our EEZ was a Russian ruse, and they never intended to conduct their exercise there.

It's believed they're trying to make a point, highlighting we're the weakest link in terms of NATO and EU military defences - being neutral, with seriously underfunded Defence Forces - and had always planned to conduct the exercise outside our EEZ.

The reason there's a gathering of 'Western Forces' is the initial exercise was to be directly over transatlantic submarine cables daily carrying intelligence information and millions of financial transactions between North America and Europe.

The Russians have moved the exercise slightly outside our EEZ, but still have at least two warships sitting over the cables, with a supply ship standing nearby.

The Defence Forces have confirmed they've observed US, Russian and French vessels in international waters off the southwest coast.

It's also believed that some of these nations, as well as the British, have submarines also located in the general area to keep a close eye on the Russian exercise, especially as they're concerned the Russians may be preparing to cut the vital cables in the event a major conflict breaks out over the 'Ukrainian situation.'