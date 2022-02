Muireann Duffy

Gardaí are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in Co Dublin on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 12.30pm, the man's remains were discovered in a house on Sallynoggin Road Lower.

The remains were removed to the Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem examination was carried out.

Gardaí are not releasing the results of the examination for operational reasons.

A file relating to the matter is now being prepared for the Coroners Court.