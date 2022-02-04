What the paper's say: Friday's front pages

Fri, 04 Feb, 2022 - 08:37

Friday's front pages are focused on the Stormont Executive being in disarrayafter the DUP's Paul Givan resigned over the Brexit checks row. 
Friday's front pages are focused on the Stormont Executive being in disarray after the DUP's Paul Givan resigned over the Brexit checks row.

The Irish Times lead on Givan's resignation and what it means for the Stormont Executive as Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill has had to resign her post.

The Irish Examiner focuses on new energy saving measures being considered by Government and spearheaded by Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe.

The Echo focuses on mounting cost for cancer patients especially those who do not have a medical card or private health insurance.

The Irish Daily Mail focuses on two cars crashing into a family home.

The Irish Sun leads on all charges being dismissed in the Golfgate trial as the judge ordered that the party did not breach Covid regulations.

In the UK the papers are dominated by the exodus of Downing Street aides resigning over the ongoing partygate scandal. The Guardian focuses on Munira Murza who was the first to resign.

The Telegrpah leads on the UK Government rethinking its zero emissions plan as the cost of living rises. The Times also focuses on the drop of living standards due to inflation.

Finally, The Financial Times leads on the rising energy prices and its impact on British homes.

