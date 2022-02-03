Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 22:06

Man arrested as gardaí seize €250,000 in cash

Gardaí have seized €250,000 in cash and arrested a man following a search in Dublin 2 today.
James Cox

At approximately 12.45pm, gardaí stopped a car on Lombard Street East, Dublin 2 and conducted a search of it. During the course of the search, €250,000 in cash was discovered concealed in the vehicle.

A man in his 30s was arrested as a result and brought to Pearse Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

