Man charged over attack on woman in St Stephen’s Green remanded in custody

A man is charged with assault causing harm to a named woman at St Stephen’s Green south on Tuesday
Tom Tuite

A man charged over random attacks on a woman and two men in Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green has been remanded in custody.

Ruzmond Muwaniri (33) with an address at North Circular Road, Dublin 7, was arrested on Wednesday and held at Pearse Street Garda station.

He was charged with assault causing harm to a named woman at St Stephen’s Green south on Tuesday.

Mr Muwaniri was also accused of assaulting two men, also causing them harm, on Wednesday.

The accused remained silent in his hearing before Judge Michael Walsh at Dublin District Court.

Garda Alan Manning said "two males were punched in the face while walking down the street".

The offences are contrary to section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

The court heard the two men gave gardaí statements and a description.

CCTV evidence was gathered, and the accused was arrested at 12.45 pm on Wednesday in the city centre's south side.

Bail

Garda Manning told defence solicitor John Feaheny that he had not received directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions yet.

Mr Feaheny told Judge Walsh that gardaí intended to object to bail.

However, the defence asked that Mr Muwaniri's bail application be deferred.

Legal aid was granted after the court heard Mr Muwaniri was not working.

He has not yet indicated how he will plead to the charges.

Judge Walsh remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next Thursday.

Following a request by the solicitor, the judge agreed to request a medical assessment of the accused in custody.

