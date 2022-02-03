Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 16:57

North's First Minister Paul Givan quits in protocol protest

Mr Givan’s resignation automatically removes Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill from her job.
North's First Minister Paul Givan quits in protocol protest

By David Young and Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan has announced his resignation from Stormont’s powersharing Executive.

The move by the Lagan Valley MLA is part of the DUP’s escalating protest strategy against Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

It comes 24 hours after DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots acted unilaterally to order a halt to agri-food checks required under the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Civil servants have yet to implement the instruction and checks are continuing.

Mr Givan’s resignation automatically removes Sinn Féin deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill from her job because, under Stormont’s powersharing rules, one cannot hold office without the other.

Other Stormont ministers can remain in post, but the Executive can no longer meet and is unable to take significant policy decisions.

