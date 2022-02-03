Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 12:17

Youth climate strikers plan return to Irish streets in March

Fridays For Future Dublin said the demonstration would take place as part of a global climate strike on March 25th
Youth climate strikers plan return to Irish streets in March

Youth climate strikers have announced they plan to return to Irish streets with a large-scale demonstration in Dublin city centre in March.

Fridays For Future Dublin said the demonstration would take place as part of a global climate strike on March 25th.

Fridays for Future is an international youth-led movement that began when Greta Thunberg and other young activists sat in front of the Swedish parliament every school day for three weeks to protest against a lack of action on the climate crisis.

The Dublin strike will follow the theme of #PreserveNotPollute, organisers said, criticising current plans for Ireland to build new gas-fired power plants.

“We are calling for actions to preserve not pollute. The current planned expansion of Ireland’s fossil fuel infrastructure is just ridiculous and frankly, incomprehensible,” said Fridays for Future member Anjelica Foley.

“We have no time left, we need to act now in order to protect our planet from the hazards of climate change. Climate change affects those who have contributed to it least, namely the people of the global south. As an EU member and global north nation Ireland must do its part, we need to preserve not pollute.”

Organisers said further information on the line-up and location of the Dublin demonstration will be released in the coming weeks.

More in this section

Ireland’s largest hotel Citywest reopens to guests after HSE use during pandemic Ireland’s largest hotel Citywest reopens to guests after HSE use during pandemic
UK government will not intervene in DUP order to halt Brexit checks UK government will not intervene in DUP order to halt Brexit checks
Halting Brexit checks would be a breach of international law, warns Coveney Halting Brexit checks would be a breach of international law, warns Coveney
Status of Brexit checks at ports unclear after 'extremely unhelpful' Poots order

Status of Brexit checks at ports unclear after 'extremely unhelpful' Poots order

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more