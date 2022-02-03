Youth climate strikers plan return to Irish streets in March

Youth climate strikers have announced they plan to return to Irish streets with a large-scale demonstration in Dublin city centre in March.

Fridays For Future Dublin said the demonstration would take place as part of a global climate strike on March 25th.

Fridays for Future is an international youth-led movement that began when Greta Thunberg and other young activists sat in front of the Swedish parliament every school day for three weeks to protest against a lack of action on the climate crisis.

The Dublin strike will follow the theme of #PreserveNotPollute, organisers said, criticising current plans for Ireland to build new gas-fired power plants.

“We are calling for actions to preserve not pollute. The current planned expansion of Ireland’s fossil fuel infrastructure is just ridiculous and frankly, incomprehensible,” said Fridays for Future member Anjelica Foley.

“We have no time left, we need to act now in order to protect our planet from the hazards of climate change. Climate change affects those who have contributed to it least, namely the people of the global south. As an EU member and global north nation Ireland must do its part, we need to preserve not pollute.”

Organisers said further information on the line-up and location of the Dublin demonstration will be released in the coming weeks.