Fees waived for 2022 State examinations, Minister for Education confirms

Muireann Duffy

The Minister for Education, Norma Foley has confirmed the fees for sitting the Junior and Leaving Certificate examinations will be waived for the year.

Previously, Leaving Cert students were required to pay €116 to sit their exams, while Junior Cert students paid €109.

The announcement comes after it was confirmed earlier this week that traditional, written Leaving Cert exams will go ahead this June, along with the return of the Junior Cert.

Minister @NormaFoleyTD1 confirms waiving of fees for 2022 State Examinations - https://t.co/TDeTvDRnlw — Department of Education (@Education_Ire) February 3, 2022

The decision, which the Department of Education said was necessary given logistical issues relating to how calculated grades are determined, was criticised by students, many of whom had been calling for a hybrid option similar to 2021.

In a statement on Thursday confirming the waiver, Ms Foley said the department has "sought to bring clarity and certainty for students this week by confirming the arrangements for the 2022 examinations".

The timetable for this year's State examinations, due to begin on Wednesday, June 8th, will be made available on the State Examinations Commission's (SEC) website in the coming days.