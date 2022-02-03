Ireland’s largest hotel Citywest reopens to guests after HSE use during pandemic

Ireland’s largest hotel Citywest has reopened its doors to guests after almost two years of closure amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 764-bedroom hotel shut its doors in March 2020 in line with the entire hospitality sector and was then licensed for use by the HSE until the end of January this year to support the national effort against Covid-19.

Accounts show that the Citywest hotel group returned to an operating profit in 2020 after the initial €21 million deal with the HSE to use the hotel as a Covid-19 isolation centre.

The HSE more recently used the Dublin hotel, which has 1.2 million square feet of conference and event space, as one of its main vaccination and testing centres.

With most restrictions now lifted across the country, the hotel reopened to guests on Thursday.

It reported strong domestic and international bookings ahead of the return of guests and said it is prepared for what it hopes will be a busy 2022.