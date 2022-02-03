Two people arrested after firearms seized in Co Kildare

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí have arrested two people in connection with the discovery of two firearms in Co Kildare.

The firearms were discovered when gardaí attempted to stop a vehicle for road traffic offences on the N7 northbound at Kill at around 10.30pm on Monday.

The vehicle was involved in a collision in which it struck a pole and a barrier after exiting at Junction 5, gardaí said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision, however, following a search of the vehicle, the firearms were recovered from a bag.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a woman in her mid-40s was arrested at the scene and is currently being held at Naas Garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Investigating officers determined the two firearms had been stolen in a recent burglary in the eastern region and have since been sent to the Garda Ballistics Unit for further analysis. The vehicle has also been seized for technical examination.

Following further investigation, gardaí arrested a man, aged in his early 60s, on Tuesday. He is currently being held at Naas Garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who was travelling between the Curragh roundabout (Junction 12) and the Old Kilcullen area between 6.30pm-10.30pm on Monday, January 31st who noticed any unusual activity, or saw a black Toyota Avensis (07-CN registered) and/or a red Volvo 40 (07-D registered), to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly interested in camera or dashcam footage from the area during this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda station 045-884 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.