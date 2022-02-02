Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 19:44

Irish Government preparing to hold citizens’ assembly on biodiversity

The Taoiseach said on Wednesday that he plans to bring a proposal for a citizens’ assembly on biodiversity to Cabinet ‘shortly’.
Irish Government preparing to hold citizens’ assembly on biodiversity

By Dominic McGrath, PA

A citizens’ assembly on biodiversity may soon be held in Ireland, according to the Irish premier.

The Taoiseach said on Wednesday that he plans to bring a proposal for a citizens’ assembly on biodiversity to Cabinet “shortly”.

Citizens’ assemblies have played a key role in Irish politics in recent years, especially in the build-up to the landmark referendum in 2018 that removed the country’s constitutional ban on abortion.

Micheal Martin told the Dail: “I do intend to bring to Cabinet shortly proposals for a citizens’ assembly on biodiversity.

“I think it’s absolutely critical that we move on this and move with speed and conviction and I intend to do that.”

The Fianna Fail leader was responding to a question from a Cork TD in his own party, Christopher O’Sullivan.

In the Dail, Mr O’Sullivan pointed to the loss of Irish wetland species over the last 50 years, as well the fact 54 species of bird are “red-listed”, meaning they are endangered.

While the move will be welcomed by environmental campaigners, it has also renewed calls for a citizens’ assembly on drug use.

The three coalition parties, upon entering Government in 2020, committed to holding a citizens’ assembly on the issue.

Independent Senator Lynn Ruane, reacting to the announcement, tweeted: “Surely this proposal will also include the convening of Citizen Assembly on Drugs.

“There is merit in running CA in parallel to one another or at the very least naming the dates for several?”

More in this section

Further 12,560 Covid cases with 92 deaths this past week Further 12,560 Covid cases with 92 deaths this past week
Stormont Minister orders halt to Brexit checks at Northern Ireland ports Stormont Minister orders halt to Brexit checks at Northern Ireland ports
Russian military exercises off Irish coast would have been ‘absolutely routine’ Russian military exercises off Irish coast would have been ‘absolutely routine’
Halting Brexit checks would be a breach of international law, warns Coveney

Halting Brexit checks would be a breach of international law, warns Coveney

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more