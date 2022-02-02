Bravery cert awarded to 10-year-old who raised alarm after father’s cliff fall

The National Ambulance Service (NAS) has awarded a bravery certificate to a 10-year-old boy who raised the alarm when his father fell off a cliff in November last year.

Owen Cunningham from Kilcar, Co Donegal, raised the alarm after his father Seamus was injured after falling off a cliff on November 16th while working on farm fencing.

Realising the danger his father was in and not having a mobile phone with him, Owen ran home to alert others before cycling back to his injured father and waiting for help to arrive.

His father Seamus was treated for his injuries by NAS staff, including paramedics from Killybegs Ambulance Station, and was subsequently airlifted from the scene by the Coast Guard R118 helicopter.

Those who attended the incident were “impressed with Owen’s calm and brave response” and wanted to acknowledge this with a certificate of bravery, which was presented to him at Kilcar National School earlier today.

The National Ambulance Service has recognised the bravery of Owen Cunningham, who raised the alarm after his father Seamus fell off a cliff. Photo: Clive Wasson

Robert Morton, director of the NAS said “local crews were incredibly impressed by his calm approach throughout the incident.”

“On the morning of November 16th last, we received an emergency call in the Donegal area. A man had sustained a serious fall. National Ambulance Service paramedics attended and provided care on scene. We were supported by the Coast Guard Helicopter and the man was subsequently transferred to hospital,” he said.

“All of us at the HSE’s National Ambulance Service are delighted to present Owen with his bravery certificate today. And who knows, he may be a paramedic when he grows up.”

The event recognising Owen’s bravery was attended by NAS Staff, Coast Guard volunteers who assisted in the rescue and the Coastguard R118 crew who also attended the incident.

Praising his son’s bravery, Owen’s father Seamus said: “I’m very proud of Owen… the outcome could have been much worse. He is a very brave boy. It took a lot of guts for him to do what he did. He stayed with me the whole time.”