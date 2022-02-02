Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 13:16

Taoiseach pays tribute to former Fianna Fáil TD Noel Treacy who has died age 70

Mr Treacy entered national politics in 1982 when he was first elected to the Dáil following a by-election. Mr Treacey served as a TD for the Galway East constituency from 1982 until 2011 when he retired.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has paid tribute to former Fianna Fáil TD for Galway East Noel Treacy who died aged 70.

Mr Treacy first became a member of Fianna Fáil in 1969 when he joined the party as a 17-year-old.

During his time in politics, Mr Treacy held a number of ministerial roles and was minister for state for several departments such as the Department of the Taoiseach, the Department of Justice, and the Department of Transport, Energy and Communications.

Commenting on the passing of Mr Treacy, the Taoiseach said he was deeply saddened by news.

“Noel was an outstanding and dedicated public servant all of his life and gave a tremendous amount to his country to the people of Galway East and to Fianna Fáil,” Mr Martin said.

“He had a great bond with his constituents, always representing and campaigning for them.

“As both a TD and a minister, he brought integrity, energy, commitment and passion to his many ministerial positions throughout his career.

“Because Noel believed in just getting on with the job in hand many people may not be aware of the fact that he made an important contribution in key areas as a minister.

“In particular, as minister for science and technology he led at a critical time in putting in place key parts of out modern economy and as minister for Europe, he worked tirelessly to make sure that Ireland was a constructive and effective member of the European Union.

“I warmly remember his friendship, his warmth and welcoming smile. But most of all I remember a man with an infectious enthusiasm and energy.

“Noel loved his county, his country and his Party and left his mark on each.

"I want to express my deepest sympathies to his wife Mary, his children Joan, Emer, Lisa and Rory, his grandchildren and to all his extended family and friends in Galway East and beyond at this difficult and sad time.”

Mr Treacy is survived by his wife Mary, four children and grandchildren.

