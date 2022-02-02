Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 12:12

ISME concerned at reports of scaled back Ministerial St Patrick's Day trips

The Irish SME Association (ISME) has expressed its concern at reports that Government intends to pare back the number of Ministers travelling abroad for St Patrick’s Day this year.
ISME concerned at reports of scaled back Ministerial St Patrick's Day trips

James Cox

The Irish SME Association (ISME) has expressed its concern at reports that Government intends to pare back the number of Ministers travelling abroad for St Patrick’s Day this year.

While acknowledging that the pandemic is far from over on a global basis, ISME "believes that it is vital that our Government avails of the unique opportunity presented by the marking of St Patrick’s Day, after two years of restricted trade".

Many domestic businesses have been "drastically affected by the Covid pandemic" with the group highlighting tourism, hospitality and leisure businesses in particular.

Ireland is again open for business.

The group said "now is not the time for an excess of caution, when we need to aggressively exploit the fact that we have managed an effective vaccine rollout, and successfully moved beyond the very severe lockdown restrictions imposed here".

For St Patrick’s Day 2022, ISME suggests that the Taoiseach should “empty the bench” and get the message out that "Ireland is again open for business".

Neil McDonnell, CEO of ISME said: “We ask that media outlets refrain from portraying these visiting delegations as junkets: they are an essential part of selling Ireland abroad, a function which we consider to be a basic duty for the executive. Ireland is back in business, and St Patrick’s Day 2022 is the perfect opportunity for the Irish Government to deliver than message internationally.”

More in this section

Man claiming he was exposed to ammonia fumes at Co Cork factory settles court action Man claiming he was exposed to ammonia fumes at Co Cork factory settles court action
Hotel to pay €16,000 compensation after refusing members of the Traveller community Hotel to pay €16,000 compensation after refusing members of the Traveller community
What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages
Covid: Ireland may enter ‘less frequent vaccination situation,’ says Holohan

Covid: Ireland may enter ‘less frequent vaccination situation,’ says Holohan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more