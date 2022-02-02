Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 08:56

Gardaí appealing for information after 66 cable thefts in last six months

They say the robberies have impacted internet and phone services in more than 1,500 homes so far and are leaving some cut off from services for up to three days.
Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí are appealing for information, following a spate of telephone cable thefts in recent months.

Officers say they have received 66 reports of cable theft in the past six months, with the vast majority in Cavan, Monaghan, Louth and Meath.

Gardaí say criminals are climbing telephone poles in broad daylight, as they remove cables and take the copper inside.

Older rural dwellers are particularly vulnerable, as they're cut off from emergency services, medical alarm services and other supports.

Gardaí are asking the public to be vigilant and report any discarded cable castings to gardaí.

An incidence room has been set up in Carrickmacross Garda Station and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

