Teenager who was assaulted while walking will receive 'every support' from school

Sarah Slater

The principal of a secondary school, where a female student who was assaulted while out for a walk attends, has said he and his teaching colleagues will give her “every support” possible as she recovers.

Gardaí are continuing their appeal for information after a 17-year-old girl was injured in the assault near the Durrow Road about 1km outside the village of Johnstown in an area known as Cullinane’s Lane shortly after midday on Monday.

She had been out for a walk alone close to her home in rural north Kilkenny.

The sixth-year student who was walking alone in the area at the time of the assault was brought to St Luke’s General for treatment to what was described as “non-life threatening” injuries.

Tightly-knit community

The Principal of Coláiste Mhuire Johnstown Martin Gleeson, where the girl is a student, said on social media: “Coláiste Mhuire would like to offer our best wishes to our sixth year student involved in a recent attempted assault in our locality.

“We wish her a speedy recovery, and we know that all in our tightly-knit community and school will give her and her family every support at this time.” Gardaí have said the man who is believed to have assaulted the teenager after approaching her at the scene is "best described, at this time, as a white male in his 40s with an Irish accent".

Officers have appealed to anyone who was in the area between about 11am and 12.15pm on Monday to come forward. They are also looking for dash-cam footage from the scene.

A Garda search operation has been underway since the incident occurred and forensic examinations of the scene continued throughout Tuesday.

It is understood the teenager suffered a minor physical injury but was left traumatised by the assault.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-7775000 or any garda station.