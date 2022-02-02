Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 07:43

Committee recommends State Pension age should remain at 66

Government plans to raise the State Pension age have been dealt a blow, after an Oireachtas committee recommended keeping it at 66.
Committee recommends State Pension age should remain at 66

James Cox

Government plans to raise the State Pension age have been dealt a blow, after an Oireachtas committee recommended keeping it at 66.

The Pensions Commission has recommended controversial plans to extend the retirement age incrementally to 68, but an influential Oireachtas committee has opposed it.

The Committee on Social Protection said it is not "reasonable" for people over the age of 66 to continue working because of the physical and mental stress it may cause over a period of years.

It is also recommending "flexibility" to allow people with 40 years of contributions to receive the state pension at the age of 65.

The committee also called for a ban on mandatory retirement clauses in employment contracts.

The Pensions Commission had proposed to increase the State Pension age by three months per annum from 2028.

The pension age would then be set at 68 from 2039.

However, the Committee on Social Protection has pushed back on the recommendations.

Speaking at the launch of the report, committee cathaoirleach Denis Naughten said: “The State Pension is an important part of Ireland’s social protection measures. It helps to prevent many of those in receipt of the State Pension from entering poverty and enjoying a reasonable standard of living.”

“The committee is strongly of the view that the State Pension must be protected and that no further increases to the qualifying age should take place.”

The report comes after a request from Minster for Social Protection Heather Humphreys to consider the findings of the Pensions Commission.

A pensions plan is scheduled to go before Cabinet before the end of next month.

More in this section

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages
Deer hunter who shot up Donegal town jailed for 8 years Deer hunter who shot up Donegal town jailed for 8 years
Decline in the number of staycations taken in summer 2021 Decline in the number of staycations taken in summer 2021
Lisa Smith was legally arrested in 2019, court rules

Lisa Smith was legally arrested in 2019, court rules

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more