Committee recommends State Pension age should remain at 66

James Cox

Government plans to raise the State Pension age have been dealt a blow, after an Oireachtas committee recommended keeping it at 66.

The Pensions Commission has recommended controversial plans to extend the retirement age incrementally to 68, but an influential Oireachtas committee has opposed it.

The Committee on Social Protection said it is not "reasonable" for people over the age of 66 to continue working because of the physical and mental stress it may cause over a period of years.

It is also recommending "flexibility" to allow people with 40 years of contributions to receive the state pension at the age of 65.

The committee also called for a ban on mandatory retirement clauses in employment contracts.

The Pensions Commission had proposed to increase the State Pension age by three months per annum from 2028.

The pension age would then be set at 68 from 2039.

However, the Committee on Social Protection has pushed back on the recommendations.

Speaking at the launch of the report, committee cathaoirleach Denis Naughten said: “The State Pension is an important part of Ireland’s social protection measures. It helps to prevent many of those in receipt of the State Pension from entering poverty and enjoying a reasonable standard of living.”

“The committee is strongly of the view that the State Pension must be protected and that no further increases to the qualifying age should take place.”

The report comes after a request from Minster for Social Protection Heather Humphreys to consider the findings of the Pensions Commission.

A pensions plan is scheduled to go before Cabinet before the end of next month.