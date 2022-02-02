What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

The Government's decision to go ahead with written Leaving Certificate exams dominates Wednesday's newspaper front pages.

The Irish Times leads with a warning over grade inflation.

The Irish Examiner leads with a story on the dangers facing unarmed gardaí, while Minister for Education Norma Foley insisting there will be no "cliff edge" for students despite the Leaving Cert decision also makes the front page.

The Echo leads with the 'mixed reaction' to the Leaving Cert decision.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with an Oireachtas committee recommendation that the State Pension age should remain at 66.

The Irish Independent leads with a story on increased tensions between Coalition parties Fine Gael and the Green Party.

The Irish Sun leads with a story on Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood being arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a demand for a curb on energy price hikes.

The Irish News leads with a story on a widow criticising the sentence a driver received after her husband died following a crash.

In Britain, the papers are dominated by 'partygate' and UK prime minister Boris Johnson's visit to Ukraine to discuss tensions with Russia.

The Guardian reports that Mr Johnson attended another lockdown party.

The Times leads with a story on energy bill rebates.

The Daily Telegraph's lead story is on the possibility of hormone replacement therapy being made available over the counter in Britain.

The Independent leads with Boris Johnson warning Russian president Vladimir Putin of a "military disaster" if he attempts to invade Ukraine.

The Daily Express leads with a story on wasted pandemic funds.

Metro leads with a story on Boris Johnson's trip to Ukraine.

The Conservative Party has put the prime minister 'on notice', the i reports.

The Financial Times leads with a story on rising rates, while a story on pandemic curbs hampering Chinese New Year celebrations also makes the front page.

The Daily Star leads with a story on M&S and Aldi settling their Colin the Caterpillar trademark dispute, while the arrest of Mason Greenwood also makes the front page.