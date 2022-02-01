Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 10:37

Three donkeys in severe state of neglect rescued from Co Sligo border

The three donkeys, Felix, Fia and Faye, had been abandoned in a field near Enniscrone along the Sligo/Mayo border.
Danielle Walsh Ronan

Three donkeys which were found in a severe state of neglect have been rescued by the Irish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA).

The three donkeys, Felix, Fia and Faye, had been abandoned in a field near Enniscrone along the Sligo/Mayo border.

According to the ISPCA, the animals were found with extremely overgrown hooves, which is evidence of years of neglect. Due to the condition on their hooves, the three donkeys “were in a lot of pain and discomfort as they struggled to walk”.

The donkeys are now being cared for in the ISPCA’s National Animal Centre in Longford.

ISPCA senior inspector Kevin McGinley said: “Sadly these donkeys would have endured countless days, weeks, months and years of extreme discomfort, as a result of negligence by their previous owner.

“They had no quality of life as they been neglected for such a long time.

“They are in ISPCA care now and will receive the desperately needed farrier treatment, which they previously would not have known.”

The ISPCA have said investigations are ongoing. However, as the donkeys were not microchipped or legally registered, it will be difficult to identify who responsible for neglect of the animals.

