Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 10:53

Woman (60s) dies following workplace accident on Laois farm

Over the last decade, 196 people have lost their lives in farming-related work activity in Ireland
Woman (60s) dies following workplace accident on Laois farm

Sarah Slater

A woman in her 60s has died following a workplace accident at a farm in Laois.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene between Portlaoise and Mountrath just after 5pm on Monday.

The woman suffered significant injuries after being struck by a vehicle and was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified and the farm has been preserved for investigation.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal workplace accident that occurred at a farm in the Portlaoise area of Co Laois on the evening of Monday, January 31st, 2022.

“A woman in her 60s was fatally injured during this incident and pronounced dead at the scene. The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have been notified.”

Meanwhile, the Health and Safety Authority is carrying out a two-week farm safety inspection campaign.

The campaign focuses on the safe management of livestock during calving season when the risk of injury to farmers increases significantly.

Over the last decade, 196 people have lost their lives in farming-related work activity in Ireland.

More in this section

Revised guidance for visiting nursing homes 'a very welcome and positive development' Revised guidance for visiting nursing homes 'a very welcome and positive development'
Barbecue sauce thrown at wife and sister of Kildare councillor Barbecue sauce thrown at wife and sister of Kildare councillor
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages
Hybrids outselling diesels but supply issues hit Irish new car sales

Hybrids outselling diesels but supply issues hit Irish new car sales

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more