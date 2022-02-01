Revised guidance for visiting nursing homes 'a very welcome and positive development'

Revised guidance around visiting nursing homes has been welcomed following the recent easing of Covid-19 restrictions by the Government.

Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) said the revised guidance will normalise nursing home visitations once again.

According to the new guidance issued by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), vaccination certificates will no longer be needed for visiting nursing homes.

Furthermore, visitors may visit residents in multi-occupancy rooms in their rooms, and, even if there is a Covid-19 outbreak, a minimum level of visitation must be facilitated.

The new guidance comes into effect from February 8th.

“We hope the easing of visitor restrictions will represent a hugely important milestone for residents and broader society as we look to move on from Covid-19,” said Tadhg Daly, CEO of NHI.

“The further easing represents a very welcome and positive development.

“Meaningful engagement with family and friends is vital to support the wellbeing and health of residents and the guidelines represent a move to a pre Covid environment within our nursing homes.

“While outbreaks are still occurring, the vaccination rollout has greatly reduced the risk of the severe disease.

“The guidelines offer better scope for visits to be facilitated if Covid-positive cases are within a nursing home.

“We have engaged with the HPSC and HSE to support development of the guidelines and contact continues as we monitor the impact of the virus within our nursing homes and broader society.”