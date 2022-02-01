Pub helps farmer with ‘road frontage and 40 milking cows’ advertise for wife

Louise Walsh

A Meath pub is helping a local farmer who has “road frontage” and 40 milking cows to find a wife.

The “lonely hearts farmer,” who still lives with his mother, is seeking someone aged “20-60ish” who can drive a tractor and handle a bull.

The tongue-in-cheek sandwich board outside Swans of Curragha is highlighting the pub’s aim to get people “chatted up at the bar again” like pre-Covid times.

Owner Paddy Swan said he posted the sign after talk in the rural pub from a few farmers who are not on any social media dating sites.

"A local man asked us for help getting a date for St Valentine's Day so we're doing the best for him, as only we know how," said Mr Swan.

"Unfortunately the farmer still lives with his mammy, but sure there are ways and means around that.”

Paddy Swan at Swans Pub in Curragha is on a mission to bring back the art of the chat up at the bar. Photo: Louise Walsh

The sign reads: "Lonely hearts farmer. I have road frontage, 40 milking cows, living with mammy. Seeks wife 20-60ish."

The wife-to-be must be a "Meath supporter, willing to cook and clean, must be able to muck out and handle a bull, drive a tractor fla-hout,” the sign continues.

"Wellington boots supplied free of charge. Leave details behind the bar.”

Mr Swan said now that the bar is fully reopened again, plenty of single farmers are ready to get “back in action”.

"Maybe it's the live music or the old time waltzing out the back, but we are one of probably the few places left where you don't have to go on the likes of Tinder for a date," he said.

"There are plenty of single, eligible farmers around here who are back in action again and only ready and willing to polish their chat up lines.

"We have had great reaction in a few hours from a lot of young women - so who knows, we may even put a matchmaker in place by Valentine's Day.”