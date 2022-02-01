Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 09:16

An Post announces price hike for national and international stamps

It will cost an extra 15 cent to send a letter anywhere in Ireland from next month
An Post has announced a price hike for national and international stamps, with it to cost an extra 15 cent to send a letter anywhere in Ireland from next month.

From March 1st, the price of a national stamp will increase to €1.25, while an international stamp will cost €2.20.

The cost of a national 10-stamp booklet will remain at the current price of €11.

Anna McHugh from An Post said that despite the increase, Irish stamp prices remain lower than many European countries.

“The increases when they come in will still be less than the average across Europe by quite a bit. The average across Europe for the domestic standard letter is €1.58 and it will be €1.25 in Ireland,” she said.

“Similarly on the international prices as well, and that’s important to us but we have to keep pace with costs – otherwise we jeopardise the overall service.”

The postal service said inflation is the reason behind the impending increase.

“We’re being hit on every side of our business by rapidly-increasing prices – transport up 18 per cent; electricity, gas, fuel up 27 per cent year-on-year,” Ms McHugh said.

“We’re not driven by overall profit but we have to make sure that we have enough to cover the cost of providing that service where you pay a uniform price for a stamp for service no matter where you are in the country.”

