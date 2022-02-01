Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 07:15

New EU travel rules on Covid booster take effect

Tuesday brings the deadline for the expiry of thousands of Digital Covid Certs in Ireland
New EU travel rules on Covid booster take effect

New European Union rules complicating international travel for those without a Covid booster vaccine come into force today.

Tuesday brings the deadline for the expiry of thousands of Digital Covid Certs in Ireland, as a nine-month validity period for certs issued after initial doses of a vaccine comes into force from February 1st.

The validity period means an estimated 44,000 people in Ireland who have received just a primary course of a vaccine – an initial two doses but no booster shot – could soon face issues at the boarding gate.

The new EU rules mean that those planning to travel using the certs within the bloc must have a booster shot, proof of recovery from Covid or currently remain within nine months of their second vaccine dose.

Although the percentage of those who have received a booster is significantly lower among younger age groups in Ireland, with between 40 and 70 per cent of people aged between 18 and 49 boosted, the majority of this cohort will not reach the nine-month cut-off point until the summer.

President of the Irish Travel Agents Association, Paul Hackett, previously said the issue is most pressing for those who received their second vaccine dose before May last year and who now remain without a booster.

Mr Hackett said the industry does not “anticipate any impact on international travel here” after the EU-wide rule changes were “widely flagged”.

People without a booster will still be able to travel if they have proof of recovery from Covid-19 or are willing to take a PCR test within a set window before they travel.

More in this section

Landmarks illuminated to mark St Brigid’s Day 2022 Landmarks illuminated to mark St Brigid’s Day 2022
Longitude: Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky, and Denise Chaila among first acts announced Longitude: Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky, and Denise Chaila among first acts announced
Gardaí investigating attack on teenage girl in Kilkenny Gardaí investigating attack on teenage girl in Kilkenny
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more