Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 20:58

Gardaí appeal for information on 2005 murder of Shaun Duffy

Gardaí at Milford Garda station continue to investigate the murder of 36-year-old Shaun Duffy.
Gardaí appeal for information on 2005 murder of Shaun Duffy

James Cox

Gardaí at Milford Garda station continue to investigate the murder of 36-year-old Shaun Duffy who was attacked and fatally wounded in his home at Meenacross, Dungloe, Co Donegal, in the early hours of Saturday, January 29th, 2005.

Shaun had been socialising in the Strand View Bar in Maghery on Friday, January 28th, 2005. He then continued to socialise at a house in Meenacross, Dungloe and returned to his own home at approximately 2.30am. His body was discovered in his home shortly before 2.30pm that afternoon.

Investigating gardaí continue to appeal for information in this case and believe that a number of people have yet to come forward who may now be in a position to assist in bringing those responsible to justice.

A garda spokesperson said: "With the passage of time some person may now be in a position to provide information to investigating Gardaí that they could not provide at the time, or maybe some person who did provide information at the time may be now in a position to provide further information.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111."

More in this section

Longitude: Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky, and Denise Chaila among first acts announced Longitude: Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky, and Denise Chaila among first acts announced
Court discontinues injunction requiring Traveller family to vacate land in Co Clare Court discontinues injunction requiring Traveller family to vacate land in Co Clare
Supreme Court judge describes Traveller community as ‘vulnerable minority’ Supreme Court judge describes Traveller community as ‘vulnerable minority’
Landmarks illuminated to mark St Brigid’s Day 2022

Landmarks illuminated to mark St Brigid’s Day 2022

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more