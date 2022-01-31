Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 21:52

Students set for traditional Leaving Cert this summer

Students will sit a traditional Leaving Cert with "some elements of choice" under new plans to be approved by Cabinet.
The Government is set to ignore demands from students for a hybrid model and will press ahead with a largely traditional exam in a bid to address grade inflation, the Irish Examiner reports.

Students had been calling for the option of accredited grades, like last year, due to the ongoing disruption to education brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, concerns over grade inflation are believed to be central to the decision to follow the traditional exam model.

Grade inflation has pushed points up significantly over the past 24 months.

The three Government leaders met on Monday night to discuss the options available, with Minister for Education Norma Foley set to bring proposals to Cabinet for approval on Tuesday morning.

It is understood that the plan will involve "more choice and variety" on papers to facilitate students. Marking schemes will be drawn up to ensure the overall grade profile is on par with last year.

