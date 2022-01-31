Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 16:14

Covid: 3,872 PCR-confirmed cases and 4,759 positive antigen tests registered

As of 8am on Monday there were 692 patients in hospital with Covid-19, with 75 in intensive care.
PA reporter

There were 3,872 cases of Covid-19 confirmed by PCR testing on Monday, the Department of Health has said.

In addition, there were 4,759 cases recorded on antigen tests uploaded through the HSE portal.

There were 5,091 cases recorded through PCR testing on Saturday and 4,057 antigen cases. On Sunday there were 4,400 PCR-confirmed cases and 3,803 recorded through antigen testing.

Meanwhile, three further people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland.

Another 4,159 confirmed cases of the virus have also been notified in the last 24-hour reporting period.

On Monday morning, there were 338 Covid-19 inpatients in hospital, with 23 in intensive care.

