Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 16:35

Gardaí investigating after teenage girl (17) injured in Kilkenny assault

The teenager was in the Johnstown area shortly after 12pm on Monday when the incident took place.
Gardaí investigating after teenage girl (17) injured in Kilkenny assault

Updated: 5.30pm

Emergency services have attended the scene where a teenage girl was assaulted in Co Kilkenny on Monday afternoon.

Gardaí are investigating the incident involving the 17-year-old and an unknown male in the Johnstown area shortly after 12pm.

A statement from Gardaí said the girl was approached by the male and assaulted before he left the scene.

The girl was taken to St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny where she was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and shock. Investigating officers have carried out an initial interview with the teenager.

"The male is best described, at this time, as a white male in his 40s with an Irish accent," Gardaí said.

Inquiries are continuing as officers recover CCTV footage from the area of the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the R639 between Johnstown and The Gallops (a minor road also known locally as Cullinanes Lane), Ballyspellan between 11am-12.15pm, particularly anyone with dashcam footage, to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056-777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Longitude: Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky, and Denise Chaila among first acts announced Longitude: Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky, and Denise Chaila among first acts announced
Emergency service vehicles to be provided defibrillators amid drop in first responders Emergency service vehicles to be provided defibrillators amid drop in first responders
Man stole legs of lamb from a supermarket to sell for drugs, court hears Man stole legs of lamb from a supermarket to sell for drugs, court hears
Court discontinues injunction requiring Traveller family to vacate land in Co Clare

Court discontinues injunction requiring Traveller family to vacate land in Co Clare

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more