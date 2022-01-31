Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 17:04

Longitude: Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky, and Denise Chaila among first acts announced

Tickets for the event are set to go on sale this Friday, February 4th at 9am.
Longitude: Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky, and Denise Chaila among first acts announced

The first round of acts for Longitude 2022 have been revealed as the three-day festival is set to take place from Friday, July 1st to Sunday, July 3rd 2022.

The festival, which returns to Marlay Park in Co Dublin this summer, has announced Dave will be returning to headline the Friday night, with Doja Cat also set to perform that day.

On Saturday, Tyler the Creator will take to the stage with Megan Thee Stallion due to make her Irish festival debut.

A$AP Rocky will close the festival on Sunday night while Australian rapper The Kid Laroi will also join the Sunday billing

A range of other acts have also been announced including Limerick artist Denise Chaila, Polo G, D-Block Europe, Jack Harlow, Baby Keem, Aitch, Central Cee, Ski Mask The Slump God, and M Huncho.

Digga D, ArrDee, Pa Salieu, CKAy, Offica, Knucks, Enny, Ivorian Doll and Sello will also take to the stage.

Tickets for the event are set to go on sale this Friday, February 4th at 9am.

Weekend tickets for the festival are priced at €239.50. Day tickets are also available at €99.50.

Tickets available from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and online at www.ticketmaster.ie.

More in this section

Emergency service vehicles to be provided defibrillators amid drop in first responders Emergency service vehicles to be provided defibrillators amid drop in first responders
Man stole legs of lamb from a supermarket to sell for drugs, court hears Man stole legs of lamb from a supermarket to sell for drugs, court hears
Mother-of-two looks forward to reuniting with children after 14 years apart Mother-of-two looks forward to reuniting with children after 14 years apart
Court discontinues injunction requiring Traveller family to vacate land in Co Clare

Court discontinues injunction requiring Traveller family to vacate land in Co Clare

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more