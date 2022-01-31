Longitude: Tyler the Creator, A$AP Rocky, and Denise Chaila among first acts announced

The first round of acts for Longitude 2022 have been revealed as the three-day festival is set to take place from Friday, July 1st to Sunday, July 3rd 2022.

The festival, which returns to Marlay Park in Co Dublin this summer, has announced Dave will be returning to headline the Friday night, with Doja Cat also set to perform that day.

On Saturday, Tyler the Creator will take to the stage with Megan Thee Stallion due to make her Irish festival debut.

A$AP Rocky will close the festival on Sunday night while Australian rapper The Kid Laroi will also join the Sunday billing

A range of other acts have also been announced including Limerick artist Denise Chaila, Polo G, D-Block Europe, Jack Harlow, Baby Keem, Aitch, Central Cee, Ski Mask The Slump God, and M Huncho.

Digga D, ArrDee, Pa Salieu, CKAy, Offica, Knucks, Enny, Ivorian Doll and Sello will also take to the stage.

Tickets for the event are set to go on sale this Friday, February 4th at 9am.

Weekend tickets for the festival are priced at €239.50. Day tickets are also available at €99.50.

Tickets available from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide and online at www.ticketmaster.ie.