Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 13:47

Investigation launched after body of a man found in Cork city

The scene has been sealed off to facilitate a forensic and technical examination by garda scenes of crime experts.
Kenneth Fox

A garda investigation is underway in Cork today following the discovery of the body of a man in the back garden of a house in the inner city.

As The Irish Examiner reports, the alarm was raised shortly after 10am this morning following the discovery of the body of man, believed to be in his mid to late 20s, in an enclosed yard to the rear of a house on Dunbar Street, between Douglas St and George’s Quay.

The man, who is originally from Cork, is understood to have been renting a property in the Dunbar St area.Gardaí and paramedics rushed to the scene, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body remains at the scene but it is expected that it will be removed later today for a post-mortem examination at Cork University Hospital either this evening or tomorrow.

A garda spokesman said detectives are keeping an open mind at this stage of the investigation and the results of the post-mortem examination will determine the cause of the garden investigation.

Door-to-door enquiries are underway in the area at the moment.

More to follow

