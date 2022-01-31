Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 13:26

Fines for drivers who park their vehicle on a footpath, cycle track or in a bus lane will double from February 1st.
New penalties for drivers to come into force from Tuesday

Muireann Duffy

Higher penalties for drivers who park on footpaths, cycle tracks and in bus lanes will come into effect from Tuesday, February 1st.

The increases, announced at the beginning of the year by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan, will see the fines jump from €40 to €80 from tomorrow.

Speaking at the time of the announcement, Mr Ryan said it is hoped the higher penalties will encourage a "more considerate" use of road space.

"Parking on footpaths puts vulnerable pedestrians, such as wheelchair users and those pushing buggies, at significant risk by forcing them off the footpath and into traffic," the Minister said.

"Parking in bus and cycle lanes endangers cyclists and undermines State investment in sustainable public transport infrastructure.

"These increases should help improve the safety of all vulnerable road and footpath users, by creating a more effective deterrent to these specific forms of illegal parking."

